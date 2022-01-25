Four teens were arrested on felony charges after an early morning vehicle pursuit.
The chase was the result of a search for suspects wanted for throwing eggs at other vehicles, according to Taft Police, and officers found an infant in the car with the suspects.
Sgt.Corey Beilby said the incident started on Jan. 20 when police, the kern County Sheriff and the California Highway Patrol all received reports of people in a gray or silver Toyota pickup throwing eggs at moving vehicles.
At one point, Beilby said, the suspects chased another vehicle, causing a traffic accident that damaged the victim's vehicle.
About 1:45 a.m. an officer spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of Fourth and Kern.
The officer attempted a traffic stop but the suspects failed to yield, leading to a pursuit through residential areas and in to Ford City.
The chase ended behind the Fastrip at Cedar and Harrison.
Officer detained and subsequently arrested three men and a woman and took the 8-month old infant into protective custody..
The driver, identified by police as Joshua Michael Foell, 19, was charged with felony evading arrest, child endangerment, conspiracy, throwing objects from a moving vehicle and vandalism.
The three passengers, identified as Anthony Wayne Green, 19; Coleson Cameron Gregory, 18; and Mabel Marie Moreno, 19, were all charged with conspiracy, child endangerment, throwing objects from a vehicle and vandalism.
