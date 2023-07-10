Four people were injured when two jet skies collided at Lake Webb at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation area Saturday night.
According to reports from the scene, two of the victims had major injuries and the others suffered moderate injuries in the accident, which was reported about 7:30 p.m.
All four were taken by ground ambulances to Bakersfield hospital for treatment.
There were initial reports that one or more victims may have still been in the water as rescue crews were responding but all were taken to shore and aided by bystanders.
Several Kern County fire engines, including an engine and ladder truck from Taft, were sent to the scene along with at least two ambulances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.