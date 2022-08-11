Kern County Child Support Services handed out backpacks, school supplies and other items for children at Ford City park Thursday morning.
KCCSS Program Manager Alice Aguilar said the team was prepared for 600 children at the drive-though event. Car lined up around he park to wait their turn for the free items.
Aguilar said KCCSS employees purchased the backpacks for the program, which is in its 13th year, and has had several partners, including Valley Strong Credit Union in Bakersfield, and help from local vendors.
The free backpack program is in its 13th year and is making stops around Kern County.
"We bring backpacks to Kern's communities wherever they are they needed," Aguilar said
