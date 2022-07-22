In celebration of Child Support Awareness Month in August, Kern County Child Support Services announced its 13th Annual Ready-Set Back to School Health and Wellness Fair.
Several events are scheduled around Kern County, including one in Taft on Aug. 11.
That event will be held at Ford City Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
This events are focused on providing free backpacks and school supplies to children, in grades K-12, as they begin the new school year.
Child Support Awareness Month is recognized in California and nationwide.
Child support professionals help both moms and dads attain the financial stability they need for the children they care for, and their payments help each other cover essentials like rent and childcare.
Please see below for dates and times for our annual Bakersfield event and Partnership events throughout Kern County (free admission and backpacks at all events, while supplies last).
