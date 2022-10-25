Mt. Pinos Ranger District is offering limited free public firewood gathering at the western edge of the community of Pine Mountain Club.
The area will be available for free personal use firewood gathering to those who have a Free Use Forest Products Permit from October 25 -December 18, 2022.
According to District Ranger, Karina Medina, the district treated this area as a fuels reduction effort to reduce wildfire hazards to the Pine Mountain Club Community. The project removed hazardous trees that can feed wildfires while providing defensible space to our community and improve the visual aesthetics of the area.
To obtain a permit, visit the Mt. Pinos Ranger District, opened Tuesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.
Mt. Pinos Ranger District
34580 Lockwood Valley Rd.
Frazier Park, CA 93225
661-777-2141
