SNIP Mobile Spay and Neuter and Kern County Animal Services will be holding a free spay and neuter clinic in Taft on May 24 for pets owned by residents of unincorporated areas only.
There is a limit of four dogs or cats per household.
Pets must be in good health, under seven years of age and a prooof of address of the owner is reuired.
Registration starts on May 10.
Call 66-868-7146 or email spayandneuter@kerncounty.com for an appointment.
