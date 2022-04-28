Taft spay and neuter clinic

SNIP Mobile Spay and Neuter and Kern County Animal Services will be holding a free spay and neuter clinic in Taft on May 24 for pets owned by residents of unincorporated areas only.

There is a limit of four dogs or cats per household.

Pets must be in good health, under seven years of age and a prooof of address of the owner is reuired.

Registration starts on May 10.

Call 66-868-7146 or email spayandneuter@kerncounty.com for an appointment.