Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans’ District 6, will be hosting a Clean California Tire Drop Off on Saturday, Feb.y 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached) for residents to drop off tires free of charge at the f Taft Landfill 13351 Elk Hills Road.

Here are a few guidelines to follow when transporting your tires to your nearest disposal site

• Tires must have rims removed.

• Residential only. No commercial waste.

• No earthmover or oversized tires.

• To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.

•Per State Law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.

For more information, visit us at www.kernpublicworks.com and follow us on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.