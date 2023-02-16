Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans’ District 6, will be hosting a Clean California Tire Drop Off on Saturday, Feb.y 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached) for residents to drop off tires free of charge at the f Taft Landfill 13351 Elk Hills Road.
Here are a few guidelines to follow when transporting your tires to your nearest disposal site
• Tires must have rims removed.
• Residential only. No commercial waste.
• No earthmover or oversized tires.
• To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.
•Per State Law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.
For more information, visit us at www.kernpublicworks.com and follow us on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
