Public works

Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans District 6, will be hosting a Clean California free tire drop off day on Saturday, March 18, and a second one on Saturday, March 25, for residents to drop off tires.

Tires must have rims removed.

The Taft Landfill will be the site of a tire drop off on March 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until capacity is reached.

A few rules:

•Residential only. No commercial waste.

•No earthmover/oversized tires.

•To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.

•Per state law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.

For more information, go to www.kernpublicworks.com or Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks