Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans District 6, will be hosting a Clean California free tire drop off day on Saturday, March 18, and a second one on Saturday, March 25, for residents to drop off tires.
Tires must have rims removed.
The Taft Landfill will be the site of a tire drop off on March 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until capacity is reached.
A few rules:
•Residential only. No commercial waste.
•No earthmover/oversized tires.
•To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.
•Per state law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.
For more information, go to www.kernpublicworks.com or Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks
