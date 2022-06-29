The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has announced the plans for the annual Fireworks Spectacular, and the announcement ushered in some interesting changes over the Fireworks Shows of the past.
The July Fourth Celebration will not be held on the Fourth of July, but rather on July 2, which falls on a Saturday this year.
And the celebration will not be held at Franklin Field, but rather will return to the Rails to Trails.
“We are very excited about the both the date change and the venue location change,”said Executive Director of the Chamber, Kathy Orrin. "The earlier date enables families to get together on the actual Fourth of July, and the venue change increases the activity choices people have while they wait for the fireworks show.”
The good times will begin on the Rails to Trails at 4 p.m. Amazing Bounce will be on hand to provide bounce house fun for the kids, and the food choices for attendees are increasing daily.
“Food vendors are offering a great variety of specialty items besides shaved ice, ice cream, kettle corn, and tri-tip sandwiches. There also will be specialty doughnuts, beignets, funnel cakes, nachos, and gourmet French fries,”said Chelsi Perry, chamber event coordinator.
Browsing and shopping opportunities will entice visitors to walk the Trail. At the time of this writing, craft vendors include TC Woodworks (wooden cutting boards and signs), Heidi Archibald (tumblers, keychains, and coffee mugs), iToyz (light-up toys), Simply Wanderdesigns (cups), Alluring Luminescents (tie dye clothing and sparkle balls), Juan Cuatianquiz (accessories, clothes, antiques, and lights), Pixies and Potions (fairy gardens, crystals, stickers), What’s Up Buttercup (doormats, vinyl signs, earrings, custom potholders, and bags), and Geronimo (airplanes and helicopters from aluminum cans. Julie Franks State Farm and the Taft Republican Assembly will be on hand to provide information and to answer questions.
No patriotic event is complete without a band, and this event will feature two: the Taft Brass Band and the Taft Community Band. The Brass Band will begin the countdown to the fireworks, playing from the stage area beginning at 7 p.m. The Community Band will signal the beginning of the Fireworks Show at 9 p.m. from the midpoint of the Rails to Trails. DJ Corey Beilby will keep the Rails to Trails atmosphere happy with his musical sounds during the afternoon.”
“Taft is legend for its grand observance of Independence Day, and this year will be no exception,” stated Orrin. “The fireworks are funded completely by donation—from coins and dollar bills collected during our Fund the Fireworks drive-by collections, to corporate and institutional donations in the thousands of dollars.”
So far, in addition our Fund the Fireworks collection, we have received generous donations from Seneca ($500), Taft College Foundation($500), Jerry Melton & Sons ($1,000), Best Western Plus Inn ($1,500), Aera Energy ($2,500), and the City of Taft ($5,000). We also received donations from Pizza Factory, Les and June Clark, Dr. Tang, Dr.Carey, Bill and Monica Jeffries, and Janis Varner. The Cooper Family, as they do every year, again is offering a way for folks to donate at the True Value registers as they check out. Their donations, on behalf of their customers and their family, were $5,000 last year.
VIP seating, available to larger corporate donors, is also available to the public and will be located at the corner of the Rails to Trails and 4th Street (on the east side of 4th). The cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child under the age of 12. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.) Seating is not provided.
The community of Taft and its surrounding areas are invited to come and join us for an exciting afternoon of events, food, and entertainment. Vendors will be open for business at 4 p.m., and the festivities end when the fireworks are over—about 9:30 p.m.
XXX
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.