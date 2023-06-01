Fundraising for the annual Taft Fireworks Extravaganza starts in earnest on Friday with the first of three fundraisers seeking donations to cover the cost of the fireworks show.
Chamber employees along with volunteers will be helping gather donations at Fourth and Kern from 8 a.m. until noon.
The Fund The Fireworks fundraisers continues on the next two Fridays – June 16 and June 30 - at the same time.
This year’s fireworks show will be held on Rails to Trails again on Saturday, July 1.
There will be food, drink and vendors. The event fun starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues through 10:30 p.m.
The fireworks show will start at nightfall, about 9:15 p.m.
