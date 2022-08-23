High pressure natural gas spewing from a broken main forced the evacuation of at least eight homes in the area of Lassen and McKinley late Monday afternoon.
A construction crew hit the four-inch diameter PG&E main just after 4 p.m. and the gas leak was finally stopped at 6:50 p.m.
Lassen and McKinley streets were both blocked off and residents nearest the gas leak were forced from their homes.
Kern County firefighters first evacuated four homes on McKinley just south of the leak then added four more on the north side of Lassen after a wind shift.
Taft Police responded to the scene and may have evacuated more homes in the area, firefighters said.
The natural gas odor covered the neighborhood and firefighters received calls from as far away as Hillard Street.
