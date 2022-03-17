Taft police arrested a man on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit through South Taft early Thursday morning.
The suspect was driving a car that officers later determined was an unreported stolen vehicle from Ford City, Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said.
The pursuit started about 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic near Sixth and Supply Row.
The vehicle failed to yeild to the officer and a pursuit ensued and the suspect led officers through South Taft before it ended at the south end of Shattuck and the suspect arrested.
The suspect was identified as Wayne Allen Smith, 27.
He was later booked into Kern County Jail and online jail records show he is being held on a no-bail parole hold plus the charges from the pursuit, including auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading arrest, possession of burglary tools driving without a license and possession of pepper spray by a convicted felon.
He is being held on a warrant for a separate stolen vehicle; the online records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.