Kern County has been awarded $2.7 million in Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks to facilitate improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area.
Only 25 communities in California received funding during this allocation of $46 million, county officials said.
The state received more than $418 million in funding requests.
BVARA's planned upgrades include constructing a new multi-use trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks, and erosion-control measures.”
This project’s design was created from community input gathered during two public meetings held at the project site, and will expand upon the existing playground, basketball court, horseshoe pit, and sand volleyball courts.
BVARA project improvements include:
• A new 4,000 square-foot splash pad designed for year-round play.
• A 1,280 square-foot shaded group picnic pavilion with energy efficient LED lighting, eight picnic tables, two barbecues, two waste containers, and a drinking fountain.
• A 25,000 square-foot fenced dog park, divided to accommodate large and small dogs, with a new drinking fountain.
• An extension of the existing paved multi-use trail to BVARA’s West entrance, creating a continuous trail of 2.5 miles from the East entrance to the West entrance, extending the Kern River Parkway Bike Trail through BVARA to Golf Course Road.
• Four floating boat docks located around the main campground.
• 1,000 linear feet of shoreline erosion control improvements at the main campground.
• 50 new drought tolerant trees with a “smart” irrigation system throughout the improved area. (California Conservation Corps members from the Fresno CCC Center have offered to assist with installation of trees and irrigation.)
BVARA is a popular Kern County regional park, encompassing more than 1,500 acres. It consists of two manmade lakes, Lake Webb and Lake Evans, which are utilized for swimming, boating, fishing, sailing, and jet-skiing. There are 179 developed campsites and more than 90 acres of picnicking area.
