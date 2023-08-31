A measure asking for harsher penalties for child sex traffickers is on the move again.
Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce recent progress made in Senate Bill 14 which calls for sex trafficking crimes against children to be classified as serious offenses in the State of California and that each offense include a strike under the Three Strikes law.
The bill landed in the Assembly Appropriations Committee's so-called suspense file after the committee last met in mid-August pending the next deadline to move the bill forward this Friday.
The bill, if passed, is expected to require funds from the state’s general fund because of incarceration expenses, which is why legislators placed it on the suspense file.
According to Grove, SB 14 now has 64 co-authors which is more than half of the California State Legislature, including 46 Assembly members and nine members of the Assembly Appropriations Committee who have signed on as co-authors.
A previous version of the bill (SB 1042) was initially introduced by Grove calling for all human trafficking crimes to be classified as violent felonies however it was shot down by the Appropriations Committee for reasons that it was to broad.
Grove proved to be a passionate defender in her fight against human trafficking after she went back to the drawing board and later returned with a new bill, SB 14, which focuses on sex crimes against children in the State of California.
"We all know that sex trafficking in the State of California is a hot bed, and it is actually the No. 2 most illicit crime in the United States - only second behind the drug trade," Grove said.
After SB 14 got off the state senate floor with a unanimous vote and brought to the Public Safety Policy Committee in the Assembly, the committee passed the bill to Appropriations with zero "No" votes.
Said Grove, "I'm excited about that."
Over the recess, Grove said she reached out to all of her colleagues, specifically those who are on the Appropriations Committee and in the Assembly.
Said Grove, "Over half of the California State legislators have not only supported this bill, but they are actually co-authoring this bill with me. If you were to ask Californians, Democrat, Republican or Independent, if sex trafficking a minor should be a serious felony in the state of California, I can pretty much guarantee that almost everyone would say, 'Yes.'"
Grove said that since introducing the second bill, she has received support of thousands of Californians who now stand by the measure.
Grove credited the media for its coverage and efforts to expose Californians to the measure which she called a "victim-centered bill."
Said Grove, "We are hopeful that on Friday that our co-authors, the nine specifically on the Appropriations Committee, will have the opportunity to vote this bill out of Appropriations and on to the Assembly floor where we have 46 co-authors waiting to support this bill."
Asked if she had plans to introduce an additional bill at a future date calling for harsher penalties for all human trafficking crimes, Grove said this is something she is considering at this time.
