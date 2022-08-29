Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced her bill, Senate Bill 1195 was signed by the Governor last week.
SB 1195 requires the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), in its five year review of California’s Veterans Homes, to explore opportunities where satellite medical clinics could be placed at or near the homes.
“Since the founding of our nation, we have relied on the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom,” said Senator Shannon Grove. “When our veterans return home, we want to make sure that critical treatments and mental health services are accessible.”
For 138 years, California Veterans Homes have supported the state’s aging and disabled veterans with eight locations that include residential homes and skilled nursing facilities. Every five years, CalVet reviews the use of each home, including the current and future needs of the regional veteran’s population.
Residents of California Veterans homes typically require services provided by the federal VHA which in some cases may be located a few hours away, often leading an individual to delay or put off necessary and lifesaving treatment. SB 1195 will ensure there is a focus on bringing health care services closer to our veterans’ community.
SB 1195 aims to support CalVet's ongoing mission to serve the needs of the veteran community and offer an environment that honors their service to our country.
SB 1195 was signed by the Governor on August 26th and will become effective on January 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.