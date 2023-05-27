Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced that her bill Senate Bill 15 to encourage the production of environmentally responsible oil in California unanimously passed out of the Senate.
“I am grateful for the unanimous vote of 40-0 in the Senate for SB 15. Much of the oil we import could be replaced by California’s in-state producers, providing California jobs, if we were allowed to expand production. By relying on expensive foreign oil imports, we have placed California’s energy security into the hands of countries that are actively hostile to California’s values when it comes to human rights, labor rights, and environmental rights. I am hopeful SB 15 will begin a process to bring back thousands of jobs to California that have been lost to foreign countries that do not share our democratic values or respect for the environment. Instead, we can produce oil right here in California by Californians for California consumption.”
SB 15 will next be heard in the Assembly Natural Resources Committee.
