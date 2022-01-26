State Senator Shannon Grove told Taft Union High Schoo Oil Technology Academy students they don't know how good they have it.
Grove said growing up in a small town like Taft is a blessing and the values they learn will stay wth them for the rest of their lives.
"You are so blessed to come from Taft," she aid. "I want you to know how amazing and how critical it is to come from this amazing place.
Grove, who grew up in Arvin, talked about a variety of topics ranging from small-town values to Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget proposals at a dinner meeting of the oil academy held at the West Kern Oil Museum on Jan. 20.
But most of her remarks focussed on the people and community that help the oil academy and students and the effects they have on their lives.
She singled out Mayor Dave Noerr, an academy mentor, and Fred Holmes, a member of the academy steering committee and a major supporter of it since its inception.
"A big city doesn't have a mayor that will come to your class or shake your hand on the street," She said. "It doesn't have a people like Fred investing in the next generation. A lot of people are investing in you. You have no idea how blessed you are."
She said today's students will one day contribute back to the community as they follows today's example.
"You will go back and you will invest in the next generation of people," she said."You children will benefit from people like Fred Holmes and Dave Noerr."
Grove also praised George harmer, safety director for General Production and a TUHS Board member, for his work leading a fight against a bill that would have people to have to go through a union to work in the oil industry despite the industry's strong safety record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.