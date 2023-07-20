Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) reacted to the news that the City of Taft and United States Marshals Service now have an agreement to being housing federal inmates at the Taft Community Correctional Facility. “
“I am thrilled the Taft Community Correctional Facility will be reopening to house federal inmates,” Grove said in a statement released on Wednesday. “I have strongly opposed the state’s policy of closing down prisons because of its impact on public safety and as a violation of promises made to communities such as Taft when the CCF was first built.”
After the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation removed the last state inmates in 2021, Grove worked with the CDCR and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office to have the facility released to the city instead of having it remaining property of the CDCR.
“This reopening is good news for the city and it will bring good paying jobs for local residents and a boost to the local economy,” Grove added. “I am confident the United States Marshals Service and the federal prison system will recognize the important public safety contributions that CCF can make to the state and nation. Hopefully this will be the start of additional expansions in the future.”
