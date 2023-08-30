State Senator Shannon Grove’s office will be hosting mobile office hours in Taft on Sept. 6 at the Taft Chamber of Commerce, 400 Kern St., from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to feel free to come by and chat for a few minutes
Mobile office hours are an opportunity for Grove’s office to come to come to the constituents instead of constituents having to drive to Bakersfield.
Grove’s staff can get casework started for folks who need help with the DMV, state taxes, unemployment, and more. They’re also happy to discuss pending legislation and hear community concerns.
