Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced that her Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR-75) passed unanimously off the Senate Floor today.
SCR 75 establishes the Deputy Phillip Campas Memorial Interchange, renaming the highway interchange located at State Route 65 and State Route 99 in Kern County.
“SCR 75 establishes a memorial interchange in the memory of Deputy Philip Campas and stands as just one piece of the full effort to honor his legacy and inspire future generations,” said Senator Grove. “Deputy Campas’ name will be forever etched on this memorial interchange, just as his legacy and sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts.”
SCR 75 will next be heard in the Assembly Transportation Committee. If approved by the Assembly body at-large, the interchange can then be named in Deputy Campas’ honor.
