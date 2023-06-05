A Grover Beach man was killed in a single vehicle accident on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria early Monday.
The California Highway Patrol said the 56-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was the only occupant of a vehicle that rolled over near Alamo Creek Road that was reported at 4:46 a.m.
Officers arrived on the scene to find a vehicle with rollover damage on its wheels partially blocking the westbound lanes of the highway.
The CHP said evidence indicates the vehicle had gone up an embankment and overturned before landing back on the roadway in the westbound lanes.
The vehicle was travelling east at the time of the crash, the CHP said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP said was not wearing his seatbelt and shoulder harness.
