National Emergency Medical Services Week has been designated as May 21 – 27, 2023, to celebrate the paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dispatchers, and others who provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This year’s national campaign theme, ‘Where Emergency Care Begins,’ reminds the public of EMS’s most important mission of responding appropriately to those who fall victim to sudden illness or injury and providing critical interventions in the field to save lives and improve outcomes.
“Medical emergencies generally don’t get put on hold or occur during “regular business hours,” said Lavonne C. Hall, president, and CEO of Hall Ambulance. “That’s why every component of Kern County’s EMS system operates 24/7, 365 days a year, with specially trained personnel ready to respond to those suffering from sudden illness or injury.” Having a week dedicated to EMS workers is meaningful for these first responders. “Once a year, we like to take a symbolic pause in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week to celebrate the members of our local emergency medical services system who come together for every single 9-1-1 request for medical aid,” Hall said.
Locally, Hall Ambulance is celebrating with several employee events to thank the paramedics, EMTs, CCT RNs, dispatchers, and support personnel whose involvement comes in before, during, or after the request for medical aid.
EMS Week Family Picnic: Employees and family members will enjoy a BBQ lunch, games, and prize giveaways.
EMS Week Gift Bags: Over the week, Hall Ambulance’s nearly 500 employees will receive appreciation bags filled with fun Hall Ambulance-branded items for their enjoyment.
Founder’s Awards: This signature event will honor each division’s employee of the year, including paramedic, EMT, RN, and dispatcher. In addition, the recipients of the Founder’s Award for Management Excellence, and Hall Ambulance’s highest award, the President’s Award for Customer Service, will be announced.
MORE ABOUT EMS WEEK
May 21-27, 2023, is the 49th annual National EMS Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation's communities.
NAEMT partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) to lead annual EMS Week activities. Together, NAEMT and ACEP are working to ensure that the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of their communities are fully celebrated and recognized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.