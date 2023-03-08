Hall Ambulance is looking to hire and train the next generation of EMS workers starting this May with Class 44 of the Hall EMT Academy.
The zero-cost paid training program prepares individuals to become licensed emergency medical technicians in about ten weeks. On successful completion, they are guaranteed job placement with Hall Ambulance, where they will respond to emergency and non-emergency requests for medical aid.
Graduates of the Hall EMT Academy start at $43,825.60/year, which is well above California’s median (average) wage of $36,330 for EMTs.
An emergency medical technician works on the front line of emergency medical services. EMTs assess illnesses and injuries, provide basic life support care, prepare patients for transport and safely operate the ambulance.
Founded in 2001, the Hall EMT Academy is not a school but an accelerated pathway to starting your career at Hall Ambulance as an emergency medical technician. Training occurs at the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy, a state-of-the-art training facility in Bakersfield. Weekly lectures are supplemented with hands-on skills, assessment training, quizzes, and exams covering CPR, anatomy/physiology, airway management/ventilation and assessment, respiratory and cardiac, trauma, and more.
To apply, you must have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver's license, and a driving record insurable by Hall Ambulance’s insurance provider; must be available and willing to work all assigned shifts (nights and weekends included); and able to lift objects weighing up to 75 pounds.
Visit https://www.hallambcareers.com/emtacademy/ for details. The last day to apply is March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.