The Kern County Public Works Department hosts monthly household hazardous waste (HHW) Collection Events throughout the County of Kern.
The waste collection for the Taft area will be held on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Taft Sanitary Landfill: 13351 Elk Hills Road
Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events.
HHW collection events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.
Hazardougs waste dreop-off at Taft andfi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.