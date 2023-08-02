The West Side Health Care District has become the second in Taft to change from electing its directors at large to electing by district.
The vote came last week after the board met in closed session with an attorney for nearly an hour to discuss the matter.
The West Side Health Care District, like every other public agency in Taft with an elected board, received a “demand letter” alleging it was in violation of the California Voting Rights and discriminating against a “protected class.”
The CVRA allows anyone to sue an agency with an at-large elected board, Health Care District Executive Director Ryan Schultz said.
The board approved the change, which will start with the 2024 board election, by a resolution that stated “…While the board does not believe that its current form of elections violates the CVRA, it does believe that it is in the public’s best interest to begin the process to transition from at-large to district-based elections.”
The District will hold a public hearing on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. for public input on the proposed new districts.
The Health Care District follows the West Kern Community College District to become the second in the community to make the change.
The Taft City School District is holding a closed session Wednesday to discuss the same demand letter.
