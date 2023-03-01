The West Side Health Care District is moving forward in its next major project.
three years after opening the new, larger West Side Family Health Care Clinic, the WSHCD took a big step towards opening a dental clinic in the old urgent care center.
The district's board approved a request for proposals for a management firm to oversee the project, which will cost an estimated $500,00 to $1 million to convert vacant space in the old clinic.
That building currently houses the radiology and lab for the new clinic, with the front of the building currently unused.
