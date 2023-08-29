The Taft Community Correctional Facility may get inmates as soon as October and preparations are moving quickly to have it ready.
The city and United States Marshals Service reached an agreement several weeks ago to have federal prisoner housed at the facility on Commerce Drive next to the Taft Police Department.
The CCF has been vacant since 2021 when the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation ended an agreement to house state inmates there
Mayor Dave Noerr told the Taft Rotary Club last week that the city hopes to have staffing ready by the start of October.
Last week, the West Side Health Care District Board of Directors voted to operate a medical facility in the prison facility, but several board members said they were worried the District was getting overextended.
Currently, it is operating the West Side Family Health Clinic and is developing a dental clinic on the health care campus. It is currently considering proposals for architectural and design services for the project.
It is also planning to modify an old building that was once part of the old Westside District Hospital complex and use it to house the administrative offices. Those offices are currently in a leased modular building.
Board member said the Oct. 2 deadline for a medical facility is “do-able” but on a tight deadline.
Board member Jan Ashley said she’s concerned about all the extra work for the office staff.
Concerns were also raised about moving staff from the clinic to a prison setting.
The board voted to deal with the city after a discussion.
“The board has concerns…but we don’t want to delay their work because we don’t want to do this,” Board President Eric Cooper said.
“I think we owe it to the city,” District Executive Director Ryan Shultz said. I think we owe it to any local organization to take a look at this.”
The CCF could be an important source of revenue to the city. It can hold more than 600 prisoners. It once produced more than $1 million in revenue for the city.
The agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service calls for the city to be paid $112 per inmate per day plus transportation costs. The agreement can be cancelled at any time and there is no guarantee for the number of federal inmates.
The city is hopeful that the agreement could lead to similar arrangements with other federal law enforcement agencies.
