Heavy rain from Hurricane Hilary is expected to drench most of Kern County Sunday and Sunday night, and Taft could see more than an inch or rain if the forecast come true.
Most of the rain will fall starting at midday Sunday, but there is a slight (20 percent) chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight.
Taft could see between a quarter and half inch of rain on Sunday, followed by three-quarters to an inch or rain Sunday night when the bulk of the moisture from Hilary move over the area.
A food watch covers most of the county except the western edge but it extends to Highway 166 just east of Maricopa and Highway 33 just south of the community.
It will be breezy for the rest of the weekend with gusts to 20 miles per hour.
The extensive cloud cover will cool afternoon highs dramatically. Sunday’s high is expected to stay below 80 and Monday is expected to be in the low 80s. Overnight lows will be around 70.
The rain is expected to taper off of Monday and temperatures will warm a bit for the rest of the week but only get back into the low 90s.
