A week of stormy weather (and its not done yet) has resulted in downed trees, intersection flooding and even settlement damage in a parking lot.
Most of the rain fell late Friday. Taft received 1.67 inches of rain on Friday, and most of that fell after 4 p.m.
At about 7 p.m., during heavy rain, a traffic accident at Tenth and Kern knocked out the traffic signals at the intersection and Taft Police closed it down for several hours while Caltrans responded and repaired the damage.
Now, heavy runoff from the rains has caused settling issues in the parking lot at Franklin Field.
District Administrator Les Clark said.
Clark said the excessive rainfall flowing east of Cedar leaked into crevasses and then flowed under ground, causing the pavement to settle in one area.
Soil settlement is an ongoing issue all around Franklin Field.
"The whole area is a massive problem, Clark said.
The Friday night storm dropped a white mantle of snow on the Temblor Range that is melting off on Monday.
Rain and snow also closed many major roads. Highway 58 and I-5 were closed at times over the weekend and Highway 166 and Highway 58 west through the Temblors were still closed Monday afternoon.
