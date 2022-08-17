The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for Wednesdy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to predicted high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.
PG&E said that at this time, the grid operator has not indicated that it plans to call for rotating outages. PG&E does not project a need for a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to this weather, but the company’s meteorology team will continuously monitor conditions.
With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state today, the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand.
Consumers are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and less solar energy
Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during a time of tight supply conditions, and prevent further emergency measures, including power outages. For information o
