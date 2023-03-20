Taft is under a high wind warning and a flood watch as the latest in a series of storms is poised to move over the area starting overnight Monday into Tuesday.
The high wind warning goes into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The strongest gusts are expected around midday Tuesday.
Taft can expect winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts as high as 55 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said, and other areas could see gusts as high as 70 miles per hour.
The NWS said the winds will be strong enough to blow down trees and power lines and power outages are expected.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
The winds will be accompanied by rains expected to start early Tuesday morning and continues until Wednesday.
The heaviest rains will fall Tuesday and up to a half-inch could fall in the Taft area..
The flood watch will go into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday and continues through 9 p.m.
Rain falling on already saturated ground could cause excessive runoff resulting in flooding of low-lying areas and other flood prone locations.
