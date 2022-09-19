The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the two people found dead on the 16000 block of Highway 119 on Sept. 9 died in a murder-suicide.
The coroner has identified them as Yoana Estaphany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32.
Tovar died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner, and Tornez died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said.
His death was a suicide.
The bodies were found in a residence on the south side of Highway 119 east of I-5.
