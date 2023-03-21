One street project has been delayed by weather, but another to add a left turn lane on Highway 119 is starting.
The Tenth Street resurfacing project has been delayed by weather for a second time. It was scheduled to start Monday, but is now tentatively targeted to start on March 27, city officials said.
The work will replace the existing road surface from A Street north to Rails to Trails.
Preliminary work started Monday on a Caltrans project to add a left turn lane on Highway 119 at east Kern Street.
Construction crews will start with new signage, striping and K-rails to channel traffic during the construction.
After that, the roadway widening work starts.
Access to the Airport addition may be limited during the work, which is expected to take two to three months.
People can use alternate routes, including Ash Street and Cedar Street for access to the airport addition and avoid construction delays.
