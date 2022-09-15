In recognizing the dedicated service and ultimate sacrifice of Taft’s adopted son Corporal Luis Ruan, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) passed legislation renaming a segment of State Route 119 in Taft as the Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway.
“Our community – our nation – are grateful to Luis’s parents, Juana and Sotero, for sharing so much about their son with us,” said Assemblyman Fong. “We are forever grateful for his selfless service to our country. He will forever be memorialized by the renaming of a portion of Highway 119 in his honor.”
The segment of Highway 119 from East Kern Street to Cedar Street will be re-designated the Corporal Luis Ruan Memorial Highway.
A Taft Union High School graduate in 2015, Luis Ruan joined the United States Army the following year. In 2019, Luis was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas when he was involved in a military training accident. As a result, Luis was left with a traumatic brain injury. Luis spent time in multiple hospitals working to recover. Sadly, on April 20, 2020, Luis passed away, leaving behind his parents, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.
“We appreciate the community and Assemblymember Fong for honoring our son and for helping to keep his memory alive”, said Juana Rodela, Luis’s mother. “Luis was a friend to everyone and liked to make people laugh. He loved to play soccer and wanted to join the California Highway Patrol after his military service. We miss him every day.”
