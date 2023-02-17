The man accused of shooting at vehicles on Highway 119 on Feb. 11 pleaded not guilty to six counts of attempted murder and other charges on Wednesday.
Kurt Daniel Sibila pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder and two counts of shooting and an occupied vehicle and one count of child endangerment.
Sibila, 53, was arraigned in Kern County Superior Court and his bail was set at $3.1 million.
He was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers and Kern County Sheriff's deputie on the highway near I-5 after numerous calls about an active shooter just before 9:30 a.m.
The KCSO said several vehicles are struck and one person suffered a minor injury.
Some of the people shot at were reportedly from Taft.
