Highway 166 to the coast was reponed to traffic Monday night.
Caltrans announced just after 6 p.m. that the roadway, which was closed over the weekend by flooding and mudslides was pen again from Highway 101 near Santa Maria to Maricopa.
Highway 58 west through the Temblors remained closed Tuesday morning at Reward Road.
Both Highway 58 east through Tehachapi and I-5 over the Grapevine were opened Tuesday morning but the National Weather Service said more snow expected late Tuesday into Wednesday could result in both freeways closing again.
