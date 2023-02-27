Highway 166 west from Maricopa to Highway 101 and Highway 58 through the Temblors remained closed Monday morning, Caltrans said.
Highway 166 was closed Friday when heavy rains triggered mudslides west of the Cuyama Valley.
Highway 58 was closed Friday night by snow in the Temblors and flooding problems in San Luis Obispo County.
Hudson Ranch Road also remains closed.
Highway 58 through Tehachapi Pass and I-5 over the Grapevine have both been reopened but are subject to closures later Monday and again Tuesday and Wednesday'
Snow is expected below pass levels on both routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.