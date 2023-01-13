Highway 166 between Maricopa and the San Luis Obispo County line will remain closed for at least another week.

Deep cracks have appeared in a section of the highway on Grocer Grade and repair work won't be getting started until after this weekend's rains, Caltrans said Friday afternoon.

Caltrans described it as a "developing sinkhole" and provided photographs shows cracks 20 inches deep and part of the roadway shifted by several inches horizontally.