Highway 166 between Maricopa and the San Luis Obispo County line will remain closed for at least another week.
Deep cracks have appeared in a section of the highway on Grocer Grade and repair work won't be getting started until after this weekend's rains, Caltrans said Friday afternoon.
Caltrans described it as a "developing sinkhole" and provided photographs shows cracks 20 inches deep and part of the roadway shifted by several inches horizontally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.