Highway 166 over Grocer Grade will be closed until the end of January to repair a settling road bed.
Caltrans said on Thursday the damaged section of roadway will be completely rebuilt and repaved.
The closure extends from Maricopa to the Kern-San Luis Obispo County line, according to Caltrans.
Other repairs through the area will don done as well, Caltrans said.
The Highway has been closed for days after deep cracks developed where portions of the roadway are sinking.
Highway 33 remains closed in Ventura County from extensive flood damage
