The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said there will be one-way traffic control will be in effect on Highway 33 from between Highway 166 (Poso Street) and Cadet Road on Friday, Oct. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Caltrans will be working with Pavement Recycling Systems on a road repair project
Motorists traveling in the area can expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are advised to give themselves additional travel time or take an alternate route if possible.
Construction crews will be conducting one-way traffic control during this time with the use of flagging personnel in the work zone. Commuters are reminded to obey flagging personnel and pay close attention to construction vehicles.
Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during roadway construction procedures.
