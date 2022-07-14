The Taft Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to a proposal to convert the bottom floor of the Historic Pioneer Mercantile Building into a restaurant.
Paul and Gary Joyce are hoping to start work this fall on ground floor of the historic two-story building on the 400 block of Main next to Fifth Street Plaza.
The brothers are managing partners in JPST LLC and have owned the building for at least 15 years.
Since they purchased it, it has served as the Oildorado headquarters store and hosted several other events.
Its one of the city's historic structures. It was built in 1926 and in 2010 it was entered into the Taft registry of historic buildings and a plaque was placed on the west side.
Paul Joyce spoke to the planning commission about the project and the historic building on July 6.
We've spent a lot of money over the past 15 years," Joyce said. "We love the building. We've really just fallen in love with the building and we're trying to bring it up to what it once was."
Later, Paul Joyce told the Taft Midway Driller the project could have a a positive impact on the downtown area.
"My brother Gary Joyce and I are so excited about building out a restaurant at the Pioneer Building in Downtown Taft," he said. "We feel strongly that this restaurant will help create a synergy downtown between the other restaurants and businesses. We are excited to add to the viability of a downtown that Taft residents and visitors will be able to enjoy walking about ."
He said a plan to have one local established restaurant move in to the Pioneer Mercantile Building didn't work out but they are working with another potential client.
"We are still going forward and are currently speaking to another restauranteur," Joyce told the commission.
The plan was approved on a 4-0 vote by the commission includes about 4,000 square feet total for the restaurant project.
"I love the building," Planning Commissioner Jerry Livingston said. I think its a great idea."
The plans submitted include converting 789 square feet into a commercial kitchen with a 346 square foot bar area and 1,704 sure feet for the main dining area.
The building has three entry'/exit points and two existing restrooms.
Joyce said there are talks with the city about using city-owned space on the east side of the building for outdoor dining and a smoker and plans to utilize the Fifth Street Plaza to the west.
There is plenty of public parking for the proposed restaurant nearby at the transit center parking lot and a city parking lot at Fourth and Main.
The second floor, which is not part of the restaurant project, includes a living space and a ballroom area.
