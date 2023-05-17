An early-season hot spell is going to continue through the weekend, but there is a bit of hope for a cooling trend next week.
Temperatures have been ruining in the mid to upper 90s for several days, and that is going to continue through the start of next week.
By midweek, afternoon highs should drop 10 degrees or so and Taft should see highs in the 80s, long range forecast are indicating.
That will still be a few degrees above normal for this time of the year, but will be a relief from the hot weather we’ve felt for the past several days.
In addition to the hot weather, there will also be some breezy conditions in the afternoon hours with gusts up to 20 miles per hour, especially this weekend.
