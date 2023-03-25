One man was injured when fire broke out in a house on the 500 block of Wildcat Way just after 1 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was treated by firefighters for smoke inhalation then turned over to Hall Ambulance paramedics for further treatment and evaluation,firefighters said.
At least two cats inside the home were able to escape. One came out with the aid of firefighters. It was soaking wet but apparently uninjured and ran away after being given oxygen by firefighters. It was later caught by a neighbor.
The fire was reported at 1:10 p.m.
The 1,000-square foot structure was about 25 percent involved when firefighters arrived but the fire was quickly knocked down.
The cause is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.