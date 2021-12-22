The Grinch stole a little bit of Christmas from Taft.
Two overnight thefts forced the organizers of the community Christmas tree in the Fifth Street Plaza to take the tree down and cancel the last two nights of events.
The tree was being taken down Wednesday
Sometime late Sunday or early Monday, someone climbed the fence and stole some hand tools.
Then Tuesday morning the theft of 50 feet of green fence scrim was discovered, and Ed Gaither, who led the effort to buy and erect the tree, said enough was enough.
"We couldn't take any more chances," he said.
Still, he said, the community got to enjoy the tree every night since the well-attended tree lighting on Dec. 4.
The thief or thieves climbed the rear fence to get into the plaza.
Gaither said the tree will go up next Christmas, and he's already working with volunteers Don and Sheri Black and others to come up with a security pan.
They're hoping to get help from downtown businesses to allow them to connect with wifi for cameras and also thinking about an alarm system.
