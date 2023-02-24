Another round of wintery weather is resulting in road closures impacting the Westside.
Two major freeways and two mountain roads are now closed.
I-5 over the Grapevine was closed about 1 a.m. and Highway 58 through Tehachapi was closed just after 6 a.m.
Kern County Roads announced just after 8 a.m. that Hudson Ranch Road from Apache Saddle to Highway 166 and Klipstein Canyon Road were both closed due to snow and ice.
Highway 166 remained opened west of Maricopa but there may be one-way controlled traffic near Pentland and Short Road to the east on Friday.
Highway 33 south to Ojai remains closed south of Lockwood Valley road due to flooding from heavy rains in January.
