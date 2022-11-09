Incumbents, both elected and appointed, didn't fare very well in local elections.
Unofficial results from the Kern County Elections Department show elected incumbent Taft City Councilman Ed Whiting and, elected incumbent Michael Long (West Kern Community College District Board) appointed incumbents Renee Bitzer Hill (Taft City School Board) and Alisa Ramirez (West Kern Community College District Board) all failed in their attempts to be elected.
So the Taft City Council will seat two new members in December as will the college board.
The city school board will have one new member.
Josh Bryant was the leading vote getter in the city council race, where three seats were contested. The elected incumbent got 371 votes to finish ahead of two challengers. Carlos Chavira was second with 266 and Ron Waldrop finished third with 235 in the race for three seats.
Three seats were contested in the college board election as well and two challengers and one of three incumbents were elected.
Mike Eveland was the leading vote-getter with 630 votes, Jeremy Gregory was second with 568 votes and incumbent Dawn Cole was third with 532 votes.
Long was fourth with 464 votes and appointed incumbent Alisa Ramirez was fifth with 310 votes.
In the Taft City School District, where three people were running for two seats, elected incumbent Les Clark Jr. easily won reelection with 596 votes. Challenger James Carter won the other contested seat with 461 votes, and appointed incumbent Renee Bitzer Hill was third with 373 votes.
