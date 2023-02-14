An investigation is underway after a fatal stabbing during a domestic violence incident in Ford City Monday night.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a 33-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were involved in the domestic violence in the 700 block of Hawthorne Street when the woman stabbed the man once in the upper body, causing major injuries.
Medical aid was summoned but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detective were called and have taken over the investigation.
The woman remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the KCSO said.
The investigation is ongoing.
