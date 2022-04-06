The Bureau of Land Management advises wildflower enthusiasts that there aren't a lot of flowers to view this year.
As the Golden State’s rainfall is at historic lows, blooms may not be as bountiful, so assessing the situation before you head out is even more crucial this year.
Wildflowers typically bloom in the southern portion of the state first, then move north as the weather warms. According to the National Weather Service, some areas in central and southern California have received less than 20 percent of their normal precipitation this year. The temperatures and dry conditions have resulted in drier soils and vegetation.
The Carrizo Plain National Monument is a popular, but remote wildflower location in San Luis Obispo County. However, due to ongoing dry conditions, the landscape is currently covered in brown grasses and extremely sparse blooms. Wildflower watchers may have better luck at less traditional viewing spots such as the Red Hills or the Merced River recreation management areas in Tuolumne County or Mariposa County, respectively.
“Unfortunately, there is not a real show of wildflowers this season in Carrizo,” said Monument Manager Johna Hurl. “There are some small patches of goldfields visible and in higher elevations of the Temblor Mountains there are sparse incidences of hillside daisies.”
On social media, the BLM California offers wildflower watchers a realistic, on-the-ground look at current conditions at BLM-managed recreation sites throughout the state. The public can follow BLM California on its Facebook and Twitter accounts to view wildflowers virtually or find the best observation spots throughout the season.
Know Before You Go:
The Carrizo Plain National Monument offers visitors a rare opportunity to be alone with nature, but you need to be prepared. The monument does not have any services such as water, food or fuel. Most monument roads are dirt and are impassible in wet weather. Vehicles must be street legal and stay on designated roads. Recreationists are encouraged to ensure their vehicle is in good working order, as roadside assistance is extremely limited. Cell phone coverage is spotty.
Recreate Responsibly:
Outdoor enthusiasts are reminded that parking is limited and first-come, first-serve at BLM day-use areas. Parking lots are often full by 7 a.m. on weekends and parking in “no parking” areas, on private land or blocking the roadway is not allowed. The public is encouraged to have an alternate recreation area in mind if parking is full at their preferred location.
For more information on the Carrizo Plain National Monument please call the recorded information line at 805-475-2035 or visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/carrizo-plain-national-monument. For wildflower information, please follow BLM California on Twitter, Facebook and Flickr @BLMCA and @BLMCalifornia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.