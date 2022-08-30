Job seekers are invited to attend Kern County’s inaugural Career Expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Building, 1115 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield,
Dozens of departments will be on hand recruiting for extra-help and full-time positions, as well as providing potential hires with the opportunity to get to know their teams. All public safety departments will be in attendance, showcasing their various equipment and open positions. Elections and Animal Services will also be registering volunteers, including an Animal Services adoption event for interested residents.
Additionally, Human Resources will be conducting professional development workshops in the Board Chambers regarding job searching, resume writing, and interview skills.
Here is a list of all participating departments that will be recruiting:
•Fire
•Sheriff
•Probation
•County Counsel
•KCERA
•Veterans Service
•Public Works
•Animal Services
•Human Services
•Assessor-Recorder
•Auditor-Controller-County Clerk
•Treasurer & Tax Collector
•Behavioral Health & Recovery Services
•General Services
•Library
•Agriculture & Measurement Standards
•Child Support Services
•Human Resources
•Public Health
•Employers’ Training Resource
To view current Kern County job openings and to apply, please visit www.kerncounty.com/careers.
