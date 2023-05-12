At a Kern County Board of Education special meeting held this evening, the publicly-elected Board appointed Kern County Associate Superintendent Dr. John Mendiburu as the next Kern County Superintendent of Schools effective July 1, 2023. This comes after current Kern County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Barlow announced her retirement earlier this week.
During the monthly Kern County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Dr. Barlow stated to the Board: “My husband Steve is retiring at the end of May, and I have decided to join him a month later, after completing more than 29 years in public education and 16 years in telecommunications business. It has been my great honor and pleasure to serve as your Kern County Superintendent of Schools these past seven years, and as Associate Superintendent for three years prior to that. I have been blessed to serve with a phenomenal team of county office and district leaders who always put children first.”
Board President Mr. Ronald Froehlich, on behalf of the board, praised Dr. Barlow for her outstanding leadership during her tenure with KCSOS. “It is important that the excellent work of
KCSOS continue without interruption, and Dr. John Mendiburu is uniquely positioned to lead us
into the future. He has the experience and knowledge needed for the job and has a passion for improving the community,” he said.
Dr. Mendiburu joined KCSOS in 2019 as Deputy Superintendent, and has served as KCSOS as Associate Superintendent since 2020, a position in which he has helped lead the day-to-day operations of the office.
“Tonight, I am honored and humbled by the opportunity afforded to me by the Kern County Board of Education to lead the Kern County Office of Education into the future,” said Dr.
Mendiburu as he accepted the appointment during the meeting. “I am grateful to Dr. Barlow for her leadership, and I look forward to continuing the great work of this office serving more than 200,000 students throughout Kern County.” Dr. Barlow’s last day will be June 30, 2023.
AboutDr. Barlow
Dr. Barlow was the second woman to be appointed and elected as the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. A former teacher and superintendent, she was the driving force behind the Kern Education Pledge, a cradle to career initiative that includes all 46 Kern County school districts, local charter schools and institutes of higher education focused on increasing student achievement and developing a dynamic local workforce. Dr. Barlow also led KCSOS and local districts through the unprecedented COVID pandemic and its significant impacts on students, families, and staff.
Dr. Barlow’s accomplishments during her seven years in office include:
• The development of the Kern Education Pledge and the Kern Integrated Data System (KiDS) that contains real-time data to help schools and teachers provide the most relevant and effective supports to students and staff;
• The development of three strategic initiatives, including increasing student achievement and outcomes, equity and access for all students and the implementation of technology as a long-term tool in educating our students;
• The creation of the first Kern County Equity in Education Symposium, bringing together educators to address issues of access for underserved students;
• Leading KCSOS and local districts through the COVID pandemic, providing stability and focus during unprecedented times. Dr. Barlow immediately deployed a team throughout Kern County to move to online learning platforms to minimize the interruption of education as schools were closed by the State;
• Creating the Valley to Coast Collaborative, a regional effort among eight County Offices of Education to respond to and support districts and their capacity to serve students withdisabilities;
• Serving with distinction for many statewide organizations, most notably the California County Superintendents and West-Ed;
• Supporting the Safe Schools Coalition and the Truancy Reduction & Attendance Coalition to focus on a collaborative approach to school safety and chronic absenteeism.
About Dr. Mendiburu
Dr. Mendiburu joined KCSOS in 2019 as Deputy Superintendent, and has served as KCSOS Associate Superintendent since 2020, a position in which he has helped lead the day-to-day operations of our office. He has overseen statewide efforts such as KCSOS’s Geographic Lead regional initiative aimed at helping County Offices of Education implement a model of support for school districts, especially related to students with disabilities. He has helped provide leadership to the Kern Education Pledge and related Kern Integrated Data System (KiDS), and the Community Schools Initiative, which has brought millions of dollars in funding to local
districts. He also leads the work of the Safer Schools Coalition, which brings together local school districts and law enforcement to provide a strategic and coordinated approach to school safety.
Prior to joining KCSOS, Dr. Mendiburu worked for more than 22 years with the Rosedale School District, the same district he attended as a student. He served as a classroom teacher, Principal of Almondale Elementary School, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, and from 2009 to 2019, as Superintendent of the Rosedale Union School District.
